Lincoln Pharmaceuticals acquires Cephalosporin plant in Mehsana

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a Cephalosporin manufacturing plant in Mehsana.

Lincoln will launch Cephalosporin products — antibiotics — soon, it said.

The company plans to invest ₹30 crore in Cephalosporin plant for capacity expansion and modernisation of the facility. The plant, which will be ready for commercial operations by March 2022, will cater to all Cephalosporin products i.e. tablet, capsule, dry syrup and injectable.

The company will fund the acquisition and capex from its internal accruals. It expects to generate additional sales revenues of ₹150 crore from the plant in the next three years.

Cephalosporin

Cephalosporin is a bactericidal, broad-spectrum, and β-lactam antibiotic originally derived from fungus Acremonium, which is used to treat bacterial infections such as pneumonia, skin infections, ear infection, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis and others.

More than 20 Cephalosporin products are being considered for production and the company will soon start product registration for the domestic and exports market, a statement said.

The facility has been designed as per the Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention’s and European Region, while it is also in the process of applying for WHO GMP Certifications for the facility. It expects to receive the same by December 2021

Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “The company plans to manufacture 20 plus Cephalosporin products including Cefalexin Oral Suspension BP, Clavulanate Tablets, Cefixime Capsules, Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets among others. The company also looks to export in African, Latin America and Southeast Asia markets and expand to other markets after necessary approvals.”

Lincoln Pharma has an existing manufacturing facility at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with certifications from EUGMP, WHO-GMP and ISO-9001:2015.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals shares gained over 1 per cent on Tuesday to trade at ₹387.05 on the BSE.