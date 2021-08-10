Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Q1 standalone net up 16 per cent

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Pharma player, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, posted standalone net profit of ₹17 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, against ₹15 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a rise of 16 per cent.
The company’s standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹122 crore for the quarter against ₹103 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at ₹26.31 crore, up 17.37 per centcompared to ₹22.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said, “For the fiscal 2021-22, the company is looking at a sales growth of 15-20 per cent while maintaining a healthy EBITA and net profit margins. Expanding the product basket, the company plans to introduce 6-7 new products in the domestic markets and expects 20-25 new dossier approvals for the exports market.”
Over the last 5 years, the company has delivered a robust 20 per cent plus CAGR in profits and higher single digit growth in sales.
The company expects exports to the European market to start from the fourth quarter of this fiscal.
Exports for the quarter stood at ₹69.76 crore. The company currently exports to 60 plus countries including east and west Africa, Central and Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals shares lost 4.26 per cent on the BSE to end at ₹342.60 on Tuesday.
