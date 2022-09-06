Lindström India sets up new workwear service unit in Chennai

Lindström India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lindström Group, a Finnish workwear service company, today expanded its workwear service unit in Chennai.

The company said, the new service unit is set up to meet the growing demand in south India from Electronics, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Automobiles industries.

Established in 2007, Lindström India’s workwears has been used by more than three lakh people on a daily basis across India and over two million people globally. Headquartered in Mumbai, Lindström India has service centres in 11 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Panchkula, Vadodara, Vizag, Tinsukia and Pune.

The new service unit in Chennai was inaugurated by Juha Laurio, President & CEO, Lindstrom Group. The Chennai unit is expected to employ about 100 employees.

“It’s been commendable the way the India market is shaping up for Lindstrom Oy (Lindström Group). Chennai has been a strategic choice for us. The state-of-art business unit in Chennai not only increases capacity by 100 per cent but is designed to support Lindstrom’s Sustainability Goals to be Carbon Neutral by 2035,” Laurio, was quoted in a statement.

Anupam Chakrabarty, Senior Vice President, Asia, Lindstrom Group said, “India is a very important market for the Lindstrom Group. We have been operating in this country for more than 15 years now and have expanded our operations to cover almost the entire geography of India.”