Loyal Textile Mills becomes zero debt company after repaying term loans

Loyal Textile Mills has informed stock exchanges that it has become a zero debt company after repaying term loans on November 18

“We wish to inform that, we had term loan outstanding of ₹52.98 crore as on March 31, 2021 availed from banks and financial institution. We have repaid entire term loans on 18 November 2021 including payment of ₹27.59 crore in advance which is otherwise due for repayment between 19! November 2021 and end September 2022. Now, our company has reached the status of zero debt company (term loan)," the company said in a stock exchange filing.