Companies

Loyal Textile Mills becomes zero debt company after repaying term loans

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 19, 2021

It had term loan outstanding of ₹52.98 crore as on March 31, 2021

Loyal Textile Mills has informed stock exchanges that it has become a zero debt company after repaying term loans on November 18

“We wish to inform that, we had term loan outstanding of ₹52.98 crore as on March 31, 2021 availed from banks and financial institution. We have repaid entire term loans on 18 November 2021 including payment of ₹27.59 crore in advance which is otherwise due for repayment between 19! November 2021 and end September 2022. Now, our company has reached the status of zero debt company (term loan)," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Published on November 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like