L&T awarded construction of Vadodara high-speed rail station

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), to design and construct a package of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project.

The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of civil and building works for a double-line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 km.

“The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, architectural, MEP and other associated works,” L&T said in a statement.

The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat, and is scheduled to be completed within 49 months. L&T is already executing two other packages of the high-speed corridor.

High-speed trains on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSRC) will operate at a speed of 320 Km/hr covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations. With a limited stop (in Surat and Vadodara) service, it will cover this distance in 1 hour and 58 minutes and all stops service will take 2 hours, 57 minutes.

While MAHSRC is expected to get operational by December 2023, experts are predicting a delay due to lack of progress in land acquisition in Maharashtra. Construction work, however, has gathered steam in Gujarat.