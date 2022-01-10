Companies

L&T awarded construction of Vadodara high-speed rail station

Our Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 10, 2022

L&T is already executing two other packages of the high-speed corridor   -  istock.com

Major scope of work for Vadodara project is design and construction of civil and building works

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), to design and construct a package of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project.

The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of civil and building works for a double-line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 km.

L&T builds 1,100-tonne full span launching equipment for high-speed railway project

“The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, architectural, MEP and other associated works,” L&T said in a statement.

Land acquisition

The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat, and is scheduled to be completed within 49 months. L&T is already executing two other packages of the high-speed corridor.

Silver Line project on the wrong track

High-speed trains on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSRC) will operate at a speed of 320 Km/hr covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations. With a limited stop (in Surat and Vadodara) service, it will cover this distance in 1 hour and 58 minutes and all stops service will take 2 hours, 57 minutes.

While MAHSRC is expected to get operational by December 2023, experts are predicting a delay due to lack of progress in land acquisition in Maharashtra. Construction work, however, has gathered steam in Gujarat.

Published on January 10, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like