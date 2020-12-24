L&T bags EPC orders for rural piped water supply schemes in MP

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The water & effluent Treatment business of L&T has bagged multiple EPC orders for execution of rural piped water supply schemes in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. The projects, which are estimated to be worth ₹2,500-5,000 crore, are part of the Jal Jeevan Mission and cover the districts of Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Agar Malwa and Singrauli, the company said.
The schemes will cater to the drinking water requirement of 3,103 villages covering a population of 48 lakh. The projects are part of the government’s ambitious plan to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024.
Also read: L&T set to win ₹13,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
The project scope includes design and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants of aggregate capacity 377 MLD, transmission & distribution pipelines of length 17,513 kilometers, 23 master balancing reservoirs of aggregate capacity 17.5 ML, 1,313 overhead service reservoirs of aggregate capacity 193 ML, 46 number of sump & pumphouse of aggregate capacity 46 ML, 6.5 lakh house service connections and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works, including 10 years of operation & maintenance. The project also involves automation and measurement of water quantity and quality through SCADA system.
Further, the business has also secured an order to execute integrated infrastructure development works at Gwalior. The project envisages the development of 800 acres of the Maharajbada region in Gwalior with 16 km of smart roads, five acres of urban parks, 31 km of storm water drains, multilevel underground car parking and underground power distribution system.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
₹1375 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134513901405 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...