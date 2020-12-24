L&T bags EPC orders for rural piped water supply schemes in MP

The water & effluent Treatment business of L&T has bagged multiple EPC orders for execution of rural piped water supply schemes in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. The projects, which are estimated to be worth ₹2,500-5,000 crore, are part of the Jal Jeevan Mission and cover the districts of Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Agar Malwa and Singrauli, the company said.

The schemes will cater to the drinking water requirement of 3,103 villages covering a population of 48 lakh. The projects are part of the government’s ambitious plan to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024.

Also read: L&T set to win ₹13,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

The project scope includes design and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants of aggregate capacity 377 MLD, transmission & distribution pipelines of length 17,513 kilometers, 23 master balancing reservoirs of aggregate capacity 17.5 ML, 1,313 overhead service reservoirs of aggregate capacity 193 ML, 46 number of sump & pumphouse of aggregate capacity 46 ML, 6.5 lakh house service connections and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works, including 10 years of operation & maintenance. The project also involves automation and measurement of water quantity and quality through SCADA system.

Further, the business has also secured an order to execute integrated infrastructure development works at Gwalior. The project envisages the development of 800 acres of the Maharajbada region in Gwalior with 16 km of smart roads, five acres of urban parks, 31 km of storm water drains, multilevel underground car parking and underground power distribution system.