L&T Construction bags orders worth ₹2,500 crore

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore from clients across businesses.
In the power transmission and distribution business, it has won orders to design and construct two 132/11kV Substations in Dubai, UAE.
The scope of these turnkey orders involves supply of advanced equipment including Gas Insulated Switchgear. The substations will ensure highest standards of reliability, availability and efficiency of power supply.
The factories business of buildings and factories has secured another order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5-mtpa brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The scope includes civil, mechanical and equipment erection Works.
The Railways Strategic Business Unit has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification. The project is part of Mission Electrification initiative of the Central Government aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway Network to reduce the carbon footprint and reduce the expenditure on diesel.
