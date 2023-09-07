Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah unconventional onshore gas development project is set to award Larsen & Toubro an order worth $2.9 billion (about ₹24,000 crore).

Located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the Jafurah basin hosts the largest liquid-rich shale gas play in West Asia, with an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of gas in place.

Aramco has issued letters of intent to the contractors, MEED (formerly Middle East Economic Digest) reported

In April, Larsen & Toubro had confirmed the award of multiple offshore contracts from a leading West Asia client, as the Indian engineering giant continues to expand its portfolio in the Persian Gulf region. The company did not issue any official statement specific to the Aramco deal.