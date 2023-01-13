Larsen & Toubro Ltd, on Friday, announced signing a memorandum of understanding with Norway’s H2Carrier AS to develop floating green ammonia projects with the aim to de-carbonise the global economy.

The Indian engineering and capital goods major will be the construction partner for the Norwegian company’s topside process and utility modules for its floating process plants. The frabircation of the topside modules will be done in India, the company said.

Oslo-based-H2Carrier AS has expertise in realising renewable green energy resources through production and storing of hydrogen and green ammonia.

In a statement Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) at L&T, Subramanian Sarma, said: “To fast-track the progress towards the decarbonisation goals, out-of-the-box thinking and innovative solutions, are the need of the hour. In this regard, our partnership with H2Carrier is very timely and is expected to unleash synergies as we enjoy strong complementarities.”