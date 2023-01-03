Sales of heating appliances including geysers, water heaters, and room heaters have been at a moderate level due to delayed winters in the country, according to consumer durable companies.

“A frequent ban on construction activity has also hampered sales at new points and premises. Currently, water heater sales in India are at a moderate level due to delayed and subdued winters,” said Avneet Singh Gambhir, Joint V-P, Havells India. “At Havells, we have witnessed tremendous growth in the water heater category through our constant progression and focus on driving innovation and launched many firsts offerings for our discerning customers,” Gambhir added.

The company is anticipating the demand to grow in January. “Winters in India are delayed, which will result in extended winters; hence better tertiaries are expected in the first two months of 2023. With the launch of our new range, we further aim to solidify our market position and offer consumers a premium experience like never before,” he added.

Uptick in growth

Despite slow sales, companies are anticipating a growth of 20 per cent in the segment this year.

“We do expect a growth of upwards of 20 per cent across India. We are also seeing a huge surge in online sales this year with a 30 per cent growth. In the water heaters category, we are looking at a 20-25 per cent increase in demand y-o-y for both instant and storage water heaters. We expect a 30-35 per cent increase in sales of oil filled radiator (OFR) carbon and PTC heater. In water heaters, we have the plan to tackle the surge in demand which will help us accommodate an additional 15-20 per cent demand this year,” said Anand Kumar N, Vice President — Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.