Drugmaker Lupin has formalised a unique collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs), a venture focused on improving access to affordable medicines, and the COPD Foundation to improve access to Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (18 mcg/capsule) - for COPD patients in the US.

Lupin’s Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, is currently the only generic product that is therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder - 18 mcg/capsule) from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, a note from Lupin said.

The collaboration marks a milestone in countering the disease burden by enhancing access to products for patients in the US. Lupin President US Generics, Spiro Gavaris, said there was a large unmet need for improved and affordable products for patients in the US.

Also read:Lupin acquires two brands of diabetes medicines from Boehringer Ingelheim

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects over 15 million adults in the US and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the country. “Breathing freely shouldn’t come at the cost of financial strain. Having a generic option will ensure that vital treatments remain within reach, allowing patients to prioritise their health,” said Jean Wright, CEO of the COPD Foundation

Also read:Lupin bags USFDA approval for Turqoz tablets

Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company said, “Cost Plus Drugs, Lupin and the COPD Foundation all share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes.”