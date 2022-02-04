Lux Industries registers 36 per cent growth in Q3 net profit

Kolkata, February 04 Kolkata-based hosiery maker Lux Industries Ltd registered 36 per cent growth in standalone net profit at ₹103 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared with ₹76 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis grew by 23 per cent at ₹655 crore during the period under review against ₹531 crore same period last year.

According to Pradip Kumar Todi, Managing Director, Lux Industries, the company’s economy and mid-premium category had one of its best quarters with healthy topline and bottom lime growth. The higher demand was not just limited to Tier II and rural pockets but also came from metros and Tier I cities. The premium category has picked up well with the company’s investments in the brand building showing results now.

“Our all-round growth across categories not only helped us deliver strong growth in our topline but also consistently deliver better margins. Our EBITDA for Q3FY22 stood at ₹145 crore as compared to ₹109 crores in Q3 FY21, a growth of 33 per cent Y-o-Y. EBITDA margins stood at 21.74 per cent, an increase of 154 basis points. This improvement in margins was mostly due to increased sales of premium category products under the brand One8 and ONN, followed by our mid-premium and economy brands such as Lux Cozi, Lyra, GenX, and Lux Venus,” he said in a statement.