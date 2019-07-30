Madras Fertilizers resumes production

Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) on Tuesday informed the stock exchanges it had resumed production of ammonia and urea at its plant in Manali near here. The ammonia and urea plants were shut down from April 1 to undertake feedstock conversion jobs and annual maintenance along with inspection of boilers. The company reported a revenue of ₹1,593 crore and a net loss of ₹81 crore in FY19 compared with a revenue of ₹1,617 crore and net loss of ₹45 crore in FY18. Our Bureau