Mahindra clocks 1 lakh Scorpio-N bookings in 30 minutes

SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) claims to have recorded 100,000 bookings for the newly launched Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of booking commencing today, translating into an ex-showroom value of around ₹18,000 crores.

Around 25,000 bookings for the SUV happened within one minute of the commencement of booking.

Deluveries of the Scorpio-N will begin on September 26, 2022. Over 20,000 units of the All-New Scorpio-N are planned for delivery by December 2022, with the Z8L variant being prioritised.

Mahindra will inform customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

“The booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. Mahindra would like to assure customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so all customers will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence,” M&M said in a release.

The introductory price of the variants are applicable to the first 25,000 bookings. The prices of the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will continue to be accepted online and at dealerships.