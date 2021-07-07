Mahindra restructures farm-equipment biz in Turkey

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has announced that its subsidiary, Erkunt Traktor Sanayi AS (Erkunt), will acquire the agriculture machinery business from Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Hisarlar).
In a reverse deal, Erkunt and Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&M, have agreed to sell their entire stake of 94.3 per cent in Hisarlar, for an aggregate consideration of Turkish Lira 6.6 million (equivalent to approximately ₹5.6 crore).
As part of restructuring its subsidiaries in Turkey, Mahindra Group will exit Hisarlar’s metal fabrication business. Erkunt will acquire the agricultural machinery business of Hisarlar, including select related assets, intellectual property and brand use rights. Mahindra Group, through Erkunt, will continue to stay invested in the core business of agricultural machinery products ranging from soil tillage to post harvest segments. In addition, Erkunt will acquire select cabin manufacturing assets of Hisarlar.
Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd, said: “Through this transaction, we have retained the core business of agricultural machinery and all the IP built over the years. This makes Erkunt Traktor a full range Farm equipment OEM, ensuring that our dealers in Turkey and customers in Europe and other international markets continue to be serviced. It is in line with our capital allocation and in perfect harmony with our purpose of ‘Transform Farming, Enrich Lives’.
