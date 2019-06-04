Mahindra Susten divests 49 per cent stake in Marvel Solren to Mitsui

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Mahindra Susten has divested 49 per cent of its stake in Marvel Solren Private Limited to Japan’s Mitsui & Co.
Mahindra Susten will continue to hold 51 per cent stake in Marvel Solren. The remaining equity will be held with Mitsui. This has been done to jointly develop and operate distributed solar power generation projects in India, a Mahindra statement said.
The company told BusinessLine , “Equity investment will be made by Mahindra Susten and Mitsui in 51:49 ratio. Given our target to develop around 150 MW of solar assets over next three years, it will mean an overall investment of approximately Rs 600 crore with equity contribution of around ₹ 180 crore.”
Marvel, currently, operates four distributed solar projects in India with a combined capacity of 16 MW. Compared to power generated through an average Indian coal-fired power plant, the four projects can collectively reduce CO2 emissions by about 20,000 tons per year, the statement said.
Commenting on the move, Kazumasa Nakai, Chief Operating Officer of Mitsui’s Infrastructure Projects Business said, “Utilizing Mitsui’s global network, together we aim to expand the business to 150MW by 2023.”
Marvel will be developing multiple grid connected and distributed projects. These projects will help the customers to reduce their carbon footprints and move towards green renewable energy.
Mahindra Susten has a total portfolio of 3.2 GWp. Of this, 1.5 GWp has been executed to date and over 1.7 GWp is under execution.
Mahindra Susten offers turnkey solar EPC services, including both utility scale solar and rooftop solar. It also provides solar DG hybrid solutions, solar PV O&M and Analytics and energy management services, the statement said.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor