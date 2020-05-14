MakeMyTrip rolls out online gourmet delivery services

MakeMyTrip has rolled out an online gourmet delivery service in partnership with luxury and premium hotel chains and independent properties across cities in India. With traditional dine-in experiences coming to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, MakeMyTrip aims to bring culinary experiences from top restaurants to the doorstep of discerning customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

Opening up the new offering, Deepak Tuli, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Businesses at MakeMyTrip said “As the world adopts life-altering measures to adjust to the new order, customers are seeking options that can help them with familiar experiences in safe and hygienic environment. Our new online gourmet delivery initiative is a step towards ensuring that food-lovers continue to enjoy their in-city fine-dining experiences by bringing their eating-out adventures to their homes. We are excited to rollout this offering together with our hotel partners, who are pushing the envelope to continue to offer unique and authentic hospitality experiences for our customers while they remain indoors practicing physical distancing to fight coronavirus.”

This is in partnership with fine-dining restaurants across the country, the company is providing delivery of select delicacies from K3 and Delhi Baking Company at JW Marriott (Delhi); Roasted by Roseate and The Kheer at Roseate House (Delhi); Limelight and Ging & Pinxx at Royal Orchid (Bengaluru); 24/7 Restaurant at The Lalit (Mumbai), The Right Place and Chin Chin at The Residency (Chennai) etc. – along with exclusive delivery options from The Park, Radisson and a few others in the Delhi-NCR region. With a commitment of adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, MakeMyTrip will be delivering orders through third-party service providers in respective cities.

Amandeep Singh Kapur, Director of Food & Beverage - JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity shares “Given the current scenario and as we encourage our guests to practice social distancing, the Marriott On Wheels (Home Deliveries) initiative in collaboration with online platforms like MakeMyTrip, helps in providing choice and convenience to customers, as they prefer to enjoy a restaurant dining experience within the safety and comfort of their homes. The JW Marriott New Delhi has a smart menu comprising of signature dishes from their multi-cuisine restaurants in house. Prepared, packaged and delivered with stringent safety and care, each meal comes with the Marriott guarantee of absolute satisfaction.”

This will be available on the MakeMyTrip app, the offering is available under the ‘Meals & Deals’ category on the home page and is being rolled-out in phases on the android and iOS platform. In the coming weeks, the company plans to extend the new offering to other cities including Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and others.