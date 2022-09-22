Manappuram, Titan ink pact for jewellery manufacture   

Manappuram Jewellers Ltd has signed an agreement with Titan Company Ltd for the manufacture of gold and diamond jewellery for the latter.

Under the agreement, Manappuram Jewellers, which has a manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, will make premium gold jewellery based on specific requirements and designs provided by Titan, a lifestyle and fashion company owned by the Tata Group. The agreement will be valid for two years.

V.P. Nandakumar, Chairman, Manappuram Jewellers Ltd, said: “The collaboration with Titan, a leading manufacturer and retailer of gold jewellery, is a milestone in the growth of Manappuram Jewellers. This partnership is a recognition of Manappuram Jewellers’ expertise and excellence in jewellery manufacturing.”

Manappuram Jewellers also owns the retail brand Manappuram Riti Jewelry, which has a presence across South India.