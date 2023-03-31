The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has extended the date of mandatory fitness testing of heavy goods and passenger vehicles through registered Automated Testing Stations (ATS) till September next year.

The norms on fitness test of heavy goods and passenger vehicles was to come into effect from April 1, while those for medium goods and passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles (Transport) was to be effected from June 1, 2024.

“Now, in view of the present status of readiness of the ATS across the country, MoRTH has decided to extend the date for mandatory testing through ATS in respect of heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles, medium goods vehicles and medium passenger vehicles as well as light motor vehicles (Transport) to October 1, 2024,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Last year, the government made fitness testing of vehicles through ATS mandatory in a phased manner starting April 2023.

The ministry has said that entities such as special purpose vehicles (SPVs), state governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.

Fitness testing for personal vehicles (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years). The renewal certificate of fitness will be for two years for commercial vehicles (transport) that are up to eight years old and every year thereafter.

India has over 7 crore four-wheelers and heavier vehicles across all fuel types including electric, while the number of two-wheelers is around 21.30 crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit