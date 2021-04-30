Manipal Hospitals completes acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals, on Friday, announced the successful completion of acquiring a 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited (Columbia Asia).

The transfer of ownership has taken place post the completion of all regulatory approvals, a statement from the company said. With this acquisition, Manipal Hospitals becomes India’s second-largest multi-speciality hospital chain. All the Columbia Asia hospitals will now be renamed Manipal Hospitals. The deal size of the acquisition is around ₹2,100 crore.

“We are pleased to have completed the regulatory processes that now allow these two outstanding healthcare delivery organisations to function as one. The focus now is on integration that captures the best from both systems so as to offer a world-class experience to all our patients,” Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said.

Together, the combined entity now has 26 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,000 plus beds, and a pool of 4,000 plus doctors and 10,000 plus employees. It treats over 4 million patients annually.

Columbia Asia Hospitals commenced operations in India in 2005 in Hebbal, Bengaluru and operated 11 hospitals across the country in Bangalore, Mysore, Kolkata, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Patiala and Pune with over 1,300 beds, 1,200 clinicians and 4,000 employees.