State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Noida International Airport to construct a pipeline for jet fuel supply.

The agreement on February 20 proposes to lay a dedicated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) pipeline from BPCL’s Piyala terminal to the tank farm at the airport for efficient fuel supply and reduction in carbon emissions by eliminating the need for tanker lorry movements.

The 34-km dedicated ATF pipeline, including 1.2 km inside the airport, will operate on a common/contract carrier basis.

BPCL’s Director (Marketing) Sukhmal Jain said BPCL has been a pioneer in setting up ATF facilities at airports and allied infrastructure since the time the aviation industry took off in the country.

Noida International Airport Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with BPCL for the development of a common-use fuel transportation pipeline, which aligns with our strategic vision of offering cost-efficient and sustainable solutions that are more economical for the transportation of liquid fuels compared to road transport. We are confident that this move will reduce carbon emissions and boost our overall efficiency, contributing to a more sustainable future, which is the need of the hour.”