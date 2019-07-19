Manjushree Khaitan named Kesoram Industries’ Chairman

Kesoram Industries Ltd has appointed Manjushree Khaitan as the company’s Chairman, following the demise of her father Basant Kumar Birla on July 3.

In a notification to the stock exchanges on Friday, the company said that the board of directors has passed a resolution re-designating Khaitan as the company’s Chairman.

She has relinquished her position of Executive Vice-Chairperson with immediate effect, and will continue on the board as a Non-executive Director.

Basant Kumar Birla remained at the helm of several Birla Group entities till his demise on July 3, this year.

Post his demise, the chairmanship of different BK Birla Group companies was to have been taken up by grandson Kumar Mangalam Birla, daughters — Jayshree Mohta and Khaitan — and granddaughter Vidula Jalan.