Mankind Pharma has forayed into the pet-care segment with the launch of its latest brand — PetStar Dog Food.

The brand will cater to the needs of dogs and cats and aims to offer pet food, medicine, supplements, and grooming products such as dry food, treats, gravy, and more.

“The products will be available in select counters on offline and select online platforms. We will aim to expand our reach in both channels. Products it will be available on online platforms after a month. Customers can buy the products from pet shops and clinics,” said the company.

Increasing pet owners

The company says that pet ownership has increased in India over the past ten years, particularly during the pandemic, and it wants to cater to the evolving needs of pets. Mankind Pharma’s goal is to improve the health of pets with its medication, supplements and grooming product lines, said the company.

“After looking at the rising number of pet owners, we decided to expand our offering to the pet care segment. Understanding that pets have different body needs, we came up with the Mankind’s PetStar, keeping in mind the requirements of the pets, which is suitable for all breeds,” said Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma Limited.

The products will be manufactured in its UK factory as it is one of the best in terms of quality compliance, GMP, raw material, and food safety. “Our India plant will be ready shortly with similar production standards,” Juneja added.

