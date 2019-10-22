Marg ERP promoter gets Udyog Rattan Award

The promoters of Marg ERP, which provides inventory and accounting software to over one million active users including to 2,50,000 MSMEs, has bagged Udyog Rattan Award from the Government.

Thakur Anup Singh Chairman and Managing Director of Marg ERP, the company which has presence in over 25 countries worldwide, won the award for his exceptional work in transforming how MSMEs can accelerate their business by using technology.

The award was a recognition for the contribution the organisation has made by bringing technological disruptions among 2,50,000 SMEs with 60 per cent in pharma industry in India. It targets to take overall client base to 6,00,000 in the next three years.

The company is leader in inventory management software for pharma and FMCG sectors and second largest player in providing accounting software in the country.

The Udyog Rattan award is conferred annually to Indian citizens, for their outstanding contribution to the economic development of the country. The award is conferred by the Institute of Economic Studies affiliated to Government of India.

Singh said MSMEs are the powerhouse of the Indian economy and by far the richest pool of talented entrepreneurs and ideas.

Marg has a team of over 600 people working on building new and innovative software products and solutions for customers. The company has presence in over 700 districts with an international reach in 25 overseas markets.

Marg ERP works with the channel partners who further provide its software products and solutions to customers. Marg currently works with 1,200 partners across the world.