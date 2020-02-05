Maruti aims to sell 1 million green cars this decade

Poco X2: First impressions of a long-awaited smartphone
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Wednesday announced an aggressive plan to sell one million green cars over the next decade under its ‘Mission Green Million’.
To achieve this goal, the company would offer customers a bouquet of options comprising CNG, hybrids and electric cars.
The company has cumulatively sold one-million green vehicles in India since the launch of CNG in 2010 and Smart Hybrid in 2015. “Mission Green Million is our commitment to bring advanced powertrain technologies to the Indian customer. ‘Make in India’ will be our core philosophy in this mission. S-CNG and Smart Hybrid technologies on Maruti Suzuki cars have seen huge acceptance by customers," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said here at the Auto Expo.
Ayukawa said the company would accelerate its efforts for electrification of powertrains, with a technology agnostic approach. "Our endeavour would be to offer realistic solutions for mass acceptance by customers," he said.
Under an initiative to realise the Mission Green Million, Maruti Suzuki also showcased Concept Futuro-E: a futuristic, dynamic and stylish coupé SUV concept. The concept car demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s perspective on reimagining future green mobility, the company said.
“Concept Futuro-E is a design study. It presents possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment. The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity. A coupé styled SUV is a first from the Maruti Suzuki stable and is conceptualised and designed by Maruti Suzuki designers," Ayukawa said.
The concept Futuro-E envisages a fresh design interpretation for the SUV segment, with a vision to provide an enthralling and engaging design experience for India’s young and aspirational youth," he added.
