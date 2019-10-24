Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit falls 39 per cent

Who moved my bureaucrat?
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India, on Thursday, reported 38.99 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,391.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,280.2 crore in the same period a year ago.
Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 16,123.2 crore, as against Rs 21,553.7 crore in the year-ago period, down 25.19 per cent, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Volume sales during the quarter under review stood at 3,38,317 units, down 30.2 per cent as compared with same period last fiscal.
The net profit for the first half of the fiscal ended September was at Rs 2,767.9 crore as against Rs 4,295.3 crore, down 35.55 per cent.
The revenue from operations in the first half stood at Rs 34,862 crore as compared to Rs 43,367.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The sales volume in April-September period stood at 7,40,911 units, down 24 per cent as against same period of 2018-19.
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Bombings, protests, coups, disease outbreaks are all making business movement riskier
Come festival season, HR executives try to think out-of-the box with regard to Diwali gifts for employees.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism