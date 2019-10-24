Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit falls 39 per cent

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India, on Thursday, reported 38.99 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,391.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,280.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 16,123.2 crore, as against Rs 21,553.7 crore in the year-ago period, down 25.19 per cent, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Volume sales during the quarter under review stood at 3,38,317 units, down 30.2 per cent as compared with same period last fiscal.

The net profit for the first half of the fiscal ended September was at Rs 2,767.9 crore as against Rs 4,295.3 crore, down 35.55 per cent.

The revenue from operations in the first half stood at Rs 34,862 crore as compared to Rs 43,367.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The sales volume in April-September period stood at 7,40,911 units, down 24 per cent as against same period of 2018-19.