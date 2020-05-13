Maruti Q4 dips 28 per cent at ₹1,322 cr

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported a 27.77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,322.3 crore for the fourth quarter of 2019-20, on account of lower sales volume, higher promotion expenses and depreciation expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,830.8 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19.

Net sales during the quarter declined to ₹18,207.7 crore, down 15.2 per cent from ₹21,473.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total car sales during the fourth quarter declined by 16 per cent to 3,85,025 units as compared to the same period of 2018-19.

Lower sales hit profitability

For the entire 2019-20 fiscal, MSI posted a net profit of₹5,677.6 crore, down 25.78 per cent from ₹7,650.6 crore in the 2018-19.

Net sales last fiscal stood at ₹75,660.6 crore as against ₹86,068.5 crore in 2018-19.

Total volume sales during 2019-20 were down 16.1 per cent to 15,63,297 units. Of this, 1,02,171 units were exported.

The company said profitability was hit during the fiscal on account of lower sales volume, higher sales promotion expenses and depreciation expenses.

It was partially offset by lower operating expenses, cost reduction efforts, higher fair value gains on invested surplus and reduction in corporate tax rate, it added.

The auto major said its board recommended a dividend of ₹60 per share for 2019-20.

MSI shares closed 1.72 per cent up at ₹5,035 apiece on the BSE.