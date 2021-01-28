Maruti Suzuki consolidated Q3 net up 26% at ₹1,997 crore

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,996.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, up 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over the same period previous year on account of higher sales volume and cost reduction.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,587.4 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Net sales of the company during the quarter climbed 13 per cent YoY to ₹22,241 crore from ₹19,655.5 crore in the October-December 2019 quarter.

The company sold a total of 4,95,897 vehicles during the quarter, higher by 13.4 per cent compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,67,369 units, up 13 per cent; exports were at 28,528 units, higher by 20.6 per cent, the company said in a statement.

For the nine-month period (April-December), the consolidated net profit declined by 28 per cent YoY to ₹3,148 crore compared with ₹4,355.3 crore in corresponding period previous year.

Net sales also declined by 20 per cent YoY to ₹43,612 crore during the nine-month period compared with ₹54,517 crore in April-December 2019.

The company sold a total of 9,65,626 vehicles during the period, lower by 18 per cent compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 9,05,015 units, lower by 17.8 per cent, and exports were at 60,611 units, down 22 per cent, MSIL said.

“These results have to be viewed in the context that in the previous financial year 2019-20, sales volume declined by 16 per cent for the company and about 18 per cent for the industry,” the company added.