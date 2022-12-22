Maruti Suzuki India has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) for export of passenger vehicles to global markets through the Kamarajar port. The agreement is for five years, starting December 2022. To facilitate automobile exports, a car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed and commissioned by KPL.

The port will be used for exports to Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions by the company. Kamarajar port near Chennai becomes the fourth port after Mumbai, Mundra and Pipavav for export of Maruti Suzuki cars, says a company release.

As a part of the partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara is manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The vehicles to be exported will be moved to the pre-delivery inspection centre at the Kamarajar port, and subsequently shipped, the release said.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to the Make in India initiative. Our expanding export operations reflect our commitment to offer reliable, high quality, technologically advanced cars to our global customers. The start of exports from the Kamarajar port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will help decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used to export vehicles at present.”

Sunil Paliwal, CMD, KPL, “We are glad to enter into an agreement with India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, to offer our port services for export of vehicles to regions across the globe. Maruti Suzuki has earned the distinction of being a major contributor to exports from India, and associating with the company will help us augment our operations as well. We hope to make this collaboration a success and contribute to India’s economy.”

Kamarajar port has a capacity to park 14,000 cars.

Maruti Suzuki initiated exports in 1986, and registered its highest ever exports in FY22, dispatching over 2.38 lakh units to over 100 countries. It will continue to export from the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port, the release said.