Maruti Suzuki launches Vitara Brezza petrol-version, priced at ₹7.34-11.40 lakh

India’s largest passenger cars maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday announced the prices of the all-new Vitara Brezza, priced between ₹7.34 lakh and ₹11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this month, the new form of the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) will come only with a petrol engine (1.5 litre K-series) now, as the company does not have a BS-VI-ready diesel engine now.

The SUV offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors and a host of new features, the company said, adding that it will come with five-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission systems and Smart Hybrid.

“Vitara Brezza has evolved to become a powerful brand over the past four years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

Launched in 2016 in the BS-IV diesel variant, MSIL has sold over five lakh units of the Vitara Brezza. Its competitors include Hyundai Motor Venue, Tata Motors’ Nexon and Mahindra’s XUV300.