Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said the regular capex in the existing plants at Gurugram, Manesar and Gujarat will continue, and the total capex till 2030-31 could be as much as Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

The capex in 2022-23 was around Rs 7,500 crore, it said in stock filings on presentation for shareholders, analysts and proxy advisors, for acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG).

“Additional cash flows from the new capacities being added would come, but there would be a lag between investment and income. The management believes that cash should be first available and not spent in anticipation of income,” the company said.

If excess cash accumulates at any time, and there are no available investment needs, it can then be used appropriately, including increasing the dividend pay-out band and payment of higher dividends, it said.

Pay-out of over Rs 12,500 crore for Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC, Japan) shares in SMG would, besides reducing profits, EPS and dividend payments, also create a shortage of cash.

“MSIL has, from inception, followed a policy of accumulating cash reserves by being frugal in its expenditure. The emphasis on increasing productivity and reducing waste, as well as making improvements by employee suggestions, have all contributed to building cash reserves, the company said.

In 2014, MSIL made a proposal to shareholders that SMC, instead of MSIL, would finance and implement the creation of new production capacity in Gujarat.

The main reason was to enable MSIL to use its managerial and financial resources to strengthen its marketing, and sales and service infrastructure, instead of diverting it to create production capacity in Gujarat.

This was necessary at that time as MSIL had lost market share and needed to expand sales. The proposed arrangement would also result in an increase in the profits of MSIL, since it would not be using its own cash to establish the production facilities and could earn interest on this money.

SMC would execute the Gujarat project by creating a wholly-owned subsidiary, SMG, and finance the project by bringing the required capital in the form of equity from Japan. This was done by SMC.

SMG entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with MSIL to supply the entire production for sale to MSIL. SMG was required by contract to work on a ‘no profit-no loss’ basis and not accumulate any surplus of any kind.

This being a related party transaction, was approved by the majority of minority shareholders and the CMA was signed in 2015. The CMA was initially for a period of 15 years. In the event of termination, MSIL would have the first option to acquire 100 per cent of SMC’s equity in SMG at net book value.