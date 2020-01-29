Maruti Suzuki to display green sustainable mobility at Auto Expo 

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it will display a bouquet of new products and technologies at the upcoming Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2020.

Making strides in CNG and Hybrid vehicles, the company will strengthen its resolve in the domain of green sustainable mobility. It will use the Auto Expo as a platform to showcase a new design language for the future utility vehicles, MSIL said in a syatement.

“The key highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is our resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption. Auto Expo 2020 is yet another opportunity for us to bring forth a vibrant display of vehicles. It reflects our efforts for the customers as well as environment and showcase Suzuki’s commitment to the Indian market," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

The company will display an array of 17 vehicles at the Expo including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid (Japan model).

Apart from these line-up there will be global premiere of concept Futuro-e -- a futuristic electric coupé-style concept vehicle. The SUV is conceptualised and designed by Maruti Suzuki Team.

It will also launch all-new Vitara Brezza that debuted in Auto Expo 2016. It will get a fresh new look and the much awaited petrol BS6 engine in Auto Expo 2020.

Redefining the premium compact SUV segment, the new Ignis will be also presented in an upgraded SUV-like smart design with enhanced toughness.

“Maruti Suzuki’s theme of ‘Mission Green Million’, at the Auto Expo is in line with our commitment to introduce newer, greener and customer friendly technologies for the Indian customers. Having successfully introduced key technologies such as Auto Gear Shift, SmartPlay, Smart Hybrid, and S-CNG, we are committed to accelerate our efforts to bring new technologies that bring convenience to customers," Ayukawa added.