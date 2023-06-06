Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reached 4,500 service touchpoints in the country.

The company, which has a 43 per cent market share in the Indian automobile industry, activated 310 service touchpoints in FY23 and is focusing on rapidly expanding its rural market presence.

“Rural expansion is a challenge as one does not have adequate area to open brick and motor workshops.,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. He added, “The dealer viability does not come but we have been able to come up with a different format. A year back, we introduced the Maruti Suzuki sales and service point, which has been one of the game changers for our rural markets to reach to customers.”

MSIL aims to activate 350 service touchpoints this year.

Rural mobile vans

The company has introduced Service on Wheels for the rural market.

“In India, there are 5495 talukas. Out of these, we have been able to cover almost 3,000 talukas through the service on wheels, even in most of the hinterland in the rural areas Other than the brick and motor workshops, which we also have in the rural market, the best part is that if a customer gives a phone call and we can digitise our whole service process. During the Covid-19 pandemic, this was one of the things by which we were able to serve close to 1 million customers as the customer was not ready to bring the vehicle to the workshop,” added Partho Banerjee.