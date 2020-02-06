Maruti Suzuki unveils new Brezza with 1.5L petrol engine

India’s top car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Thursday unveiled the all-new Vitara Brezza, equipped with 1.5 litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine. The new model will hit the market next month.

The latest version of the country’s best-selling compact SUV will offer enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors and a host of new features, MSIL said.

The company opened the bookings on Thursday and the price will be announced on the launch day — February 18.

Launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza has sold over five-lakh units so far. Currently it is priced between ₹7.80 lakh and ₹10.87 lakh (ex-showroom, across India).

‘Premium appeal’

The new vehicle has been conceptualised and designed by the team at Maruti Suzuki.

“Offering a new dual-tone design, class-leading features, outstanding fuel-efficiency and personalisation options, Vitara Brezza quickly emerged as a segment leader. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the new Vitara Brezza too will continue the legacy with overwhelming customer response,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

The new Brezza is powered by 1.5 litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine that delivers a peak power of 77KW@6000 rpm with a top-end torque of 138Nm@4400rpm.

It will be available with five-speed manual and advanced automatic transmissions. As a standard feature, the automatic transmission version of Vitara Brezza now comes equipped with the next generation Smart Hybrid system with Lithium-ion battery and hill hold assist feature.

The dual battery Smart Hybrid system offers improved fuel efficiency, idle start-stop, torque assist functions and brake energy regeneration in addition to providing optimal acceleration and performance.

With this, MSIL will stop selling the diesel variant, which is available in BS-IV as the company is not ready with the BS-VI diesel engines yet.

Some of the features of the new Brezza include SmartPlay Studio Touchscreen in-car entertainment and SmartPlay studio with 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system that connects to the cloud to deliver an engaging experience.

It will also have features such as live traffic updates, voice recognition, vehicle alerts and access to curated online content through AHA radio. It is enabled with smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features

The new Brezza offers a host of convenience and safety features including auto-retracting outside rear-view mirror, auto-dimming and anti-glare inside rear-view mirror and gear-shift indicator.

It also comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat-belt reminder, rear parking assist, high speed warning alert, and reverse parking sensors as standard across all variants to ensure complete safety of passengers.

The price of the new Brezza is expected to start around ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).