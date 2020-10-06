Maruti Vitara Brezza clocks 5.5 lakh sales

The country's largest passenger cars maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has sold 5.5 lakh units of Vitara Brezza within a short span of 4.5 years.

This is by far the fastest by any compact sports utility vehicle (SUV). Launched in early 2016, Vitara Brezza instantly won the appreciation of critics and customers alike for being a complete package in terms of looks, performance and ease of driving, the company said.

“Since its launch, Vitara Brezza has dominated the compact SUV segment. As a trendsetter, it clicked with the passion of the SUV buyer, with its bold design language, powerful performance and sporty character. It quickly went on to become the most awarded compact SUV as well as dominated the sales charts," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said.

The all-new Vitara Brezza was refreshed earlier this year and equipped with the four-cylinder 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine. MSIL has already sold over 32,000 units within a short span of six months.

Some of the features include advanced automatic transmission with Hill Hold Assist feature along with next generation smart hybrid technology. The dual battery system plays its part in the Vitara Brezza’s fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for automatic and 17.03km/l for the manual.

It also features idle stop-start and torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy, the company added.