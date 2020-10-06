Maruti Vitara Brezza clocks 5.5 lakh sales

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
The country's largest passenger cars maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has sold 5.5 lakh units of Vitara Brezza within a short span of 4.5 years.
This is by far the fastest by any compact sports utility vehicle (SUV). Launched in early 2016, Vitara Brezza instantly won the appreciation of critics and customers alike for being a complete package in terms of looks, performance and ease of driving, the company said.
“Since its launch, Vitara Brezza has dominated the compact SUV segment. As a trendsetter, it clicked with the passion of the SUV buyer, with its bold design language, powerful performance and sporty character. It quickly went on to become the most awarded compact SUV as well as dominated the sales charts," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said.
The all-new Vitara Brezza was refreshed earlier this year and equipped with the four-cylinder 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine. MSIL has already sold over 32,000 units within a short span of six months.
Some of the features include advanced automatic transmission with Hill Hold Assist feature along with next generation smart hybrid technology. The dual battery system plays its part in the Vitara Brezza’s fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for automatic and 17.03km/l for the manual.
It also features idle stop-start and torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy, the company added.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...