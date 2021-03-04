Maruti Vitara Brezza sales crosses 6-lakh units in 5 years

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it has sold six-lakh units of its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Vitara Brezza, within a short time span of five years.

Since its launch in 2016, Vitara Brezza has been the market leader in the compact SUV segment with its enhanced sportiness, bolder SUV looks, stronger stance, premium interiors and host of features, the company said.

“Vitara Brezza is valued for its strong SUV stance and sporty character which gives the urban SUV a bold look, making it extremely popular amongst the SUV customers. We have also introduced the 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine in the all-new Vitara Brezza early last year, making it the most refined SUV in its segment,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL said.

The 1.5 litre K-series BS6 petrol engine which delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for automatic and 17.03km/l for the manual, Vitara Brezza has disrupted its segment with this unique offering, he said.