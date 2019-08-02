MaxCure Hospitals is now Medicover Hospitals

MaxCure Group of Hospitals,which runs a chain of 11 multi-specialty hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, will now operate under the identity of Medicover.

“We are happy to venture into multi-specialty healthcare through our investment in the MaxCure Group of hospitals,” said Fredrik Stenmo, Chairman, Medicover, said in a release.

Medicover, which has a presence in Poland, Ukraine, Romania, and Germany, and had entered the Indian healthcare sector a few years back by setting up fertility clinics in Delhi. “But this would be Medicover’s full-fledged entry into the Indian healthcare space,” Stenmo said.

Medicover provides a spectrum of healthcare and diagnostic services through a network of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty care facilities and laboratories.

The MaxCure group of hospitals currently owns and operates 11 super-specialty hospitals with three in Hyderabad, two in Visakhapatnam and one each at Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nellore and Kurnool and one in Nashik.

Anil Krishna, Managing Director, Medicover India, said: “By being a part of Medicover’s business, we will now be positioned to help solve the challenges that the healthcare system is currently facing.”