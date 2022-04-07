McDonald’s India in South and West to display allergen and nutritional information

McDonald’s India West and South, which is owned and operated by Westlife Development, on Thursday said that it will display allergen and nutritional information in its stores and on its McDelivery app for the entire menu. It added that it has also eliminated artificial colours, preservatives and colouring from select food items.

It added that products such as McSpicy Fried Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, Veg Nuggets, Chicken Strips, Hashbrowns and Hotcakes now have no added colours, flavours or preservatives. McDonald’s fries and patties are also free of artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. The company said it has launched a new campaign to back these initiatives.

Smita Jatia, Director, Westlife Development Ltd, said: “Food is like technology, which continues to evolve with time. Some years back we introduced whole wheat buns across our restaurants to give consumers a nutritious choice for their burgers. Similarly, we have re-engineered many of our products to enhance the nutritional profile of our food and make them more wholesome. As we go forward, we are committed to adding more products to our menu that give consumers more wholesome options to choose from.”