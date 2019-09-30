McDonald’s India restarts McDelivery service for North and East regions

American burger chain McDonald’s has relaunched it’s online food ordering service 'McDelivery' in the North and East regions of the country.

Customers can now order the company's food products through the McDelivery app and the website from select restaurants in the North and East region, the company said.

Earlier this year, the American burger chain had said that it has acquired the stake of its former JV partner Vikram Bakshi in Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL), which operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East region.

In a statement, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head of CPRL said, "We are happy to restart McDelivery online services and we look forward to serving our customers great-tasting for in the comfort of their homes and offices. We are committed to delivering on our core commitments of quality, service, cleanliness and value.”