McLaren Strategic Ventures floats ASIC Design Vertical

McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV) has launched Atlas Silicon, the AI (Artificial Intelligence) first customized chip design venture to revolutionize the global semiconductor industry.

Atlas Silicon is a comprehensive ecosystem that will create digital synergies to bring concept, design, IP, and production under one umbrella. The entity will have specialised capabilities in chip design and will work with global behemoths in various domains. To amplify the India growth plans of the group, MSV has announced plans to make heavy investments in India in this segment and targets to establish a business of $300 million by 2025.

MSV has already launched an aggressive recruitment drive to onboard 100 ASIC engineers in India as well as in discussions with the country’s topmost technology institutions to hire promising freshers to further expand the bench strength.

MSV is the California-based investment management and business acceleration initiative of Sajan Pillai, a global leader in the field of digital transformation, and former CEO of UST.

The investment arm of MSV has already marked its presence in India with several significant investments in deep tech segments, and with its latest investment in the chip design vertical intends to tap the vast opportunities in the segment to meet the growing global demand for customized microchip.

The global market size for the microchip industry is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.2 per cent CAGR during the forecast period. The market is segmented, based on application into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, medical instrumentation, aerospace subsystems & sensors and other applications like smart cards. The anticipated market growth could be related to growing demand for customized microchips in all these segments

The National Semiconductor Policy and the favorable approach from the Government will help deepen India’s manufacturing base and create immense opportunities in the segment. ASIC talents across the country will benefit from Atlas Silicon and we would onboard and train young ASIC engineers under Industry experts to ensure unmatched services, said Sajan Pillai, Chairman, McLaren Strategic Ventures.

“We are also looking at investing into promising startups as well as mid-sized companies in the space, especially in India and other South Asian countries. We encourage such entities to reach out to us to explore options; we are committed to provide them opportunity to work with the world’s best in the domain- both in technology and skillset”, added Pillai.