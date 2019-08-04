Medak food processing plant will go on stream soon: ITC Chairman

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri has disclosed that the construction of its ₹800-crore food processing plant at Manoharabad in Medak district is almost complete and it will go on stream in two to three months.

Top executives of ITC, including the Chairman, Executive Director Nakul Anand, senior officers Sanjay Singh and Usharani, met Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Secretary SK Joshi at the Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister asked them to establish food processing units in a big way in coordination with the State government. The government is of the view that farmers should get fair price for their produce to ensure the supply of unadulterated and quality food products.

There are four-and-a-half lakh women self-help groups in the State. The services of the women should be used in procuring the raw material and other works for the establishment of the food processing units all over the State. “This should be taken as a social responsibility,” the Chief Minister observed.

Chandrasekhar Rao also asked the ITC to take initiative in opening the Rayon’s factory in Mulugu district, for which the ITC senior officials have responded positively.

The government is also making efforts for tourism development and the ITC should come forward in developing tourism centres, the Chief Minister said.