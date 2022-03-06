MediBuddy looks to penetrate deeper into Tier-2 & 3 cities

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy is planning to penetrate deeper into smaller towns of the country. The Bengaluru-based start-up is looking to aggressively expand its network of diagnostic centers and pharmacies besides rolling out its app in multiple languages to enable quick delivery of healthcare services to people in Tier 2&3 towns.

“We will expand our lab network at least by 2X. We already have a large network of hospitals and, in medicine delivery, we are adding more partners so that medicines can be delivered even faster,” Enbasekar D, Co-founder and CTO of MediBuddy, told BusinessLine in Chennai recently.

Started in 2013 by Enbasekar and Satish Kannan, both IIT-Madras alumni, MediBuddy provides 24x7 specialist doctor consultation via video calls, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support, and other integrated healthcare services. The startup, currently , has a pan-India network of 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centers and 2,500 pharmacies covering 96 per cent of pincodes across the country.

The app enables patients to take online consultations with verified doctors for general medicine consultation, specialities (such as Dermatology, Pediatrics, Gynecology) and super specialities (like Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Ophthalmology).

It also claims to be the largest provider of employee health and wellness services catering to over 700 corporates and more than 50-lakh employees and their family members.

Aimed at taking the brand to every nook and corner of the country, MediBuddy recently onboarded Amitabh Bachchan as its official brand ambassador.

Fund raising

The start-up also raised $125 million in Series C funding recently from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India along with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, India Life Sciences Fund III, Rebright Partners, JAFCO Asia, TEAMFund LP, FinSight Ventures, InnoVen Capital, Stride Ventures, and Alteria Capital.

Enbasekar said that the funding will be used to strengthen the company’s technology team. “We are planning to onboard more data scientists, software engineers and analysts to help us scale this platform. We want to launch our app in more languages, build apps for doctors etc, we will also invest to improve our quality of services.”

MediBuddy currently has over 1,800 employees spread across 20 cities/towns in the country.