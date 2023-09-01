The shares of Medplus Health Services gained 1.68 per cent in early trade on Friday and are trading at ₹821.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, Lavender Rose Investment and PI Opportunities Fund-I, offloaded shares of Medplus for ₹1,206 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Lavender Rose Investment and PI Opportunities Fund-I sold 70 lakh shares each (or 5.9 per cent stake each).

The Hyderabad-based omni-channel retail pharmacy and diagnostics chain, MedPlus, has recently announced a discount of 50 to 80 pc on over 500 off-patent therapeutic and chronic medicines under its own brand. The discount would eventually be extended to over more than 800 products in the next three months.

It has a network of over 3800 retail stores spanning seven states and is serving over one crore customers every month.