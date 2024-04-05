Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which is the exclusive brand licensee for brands including Kodak and Thomson in India, is launching its own D2C website to strengthen it online presence. The company expects the D2C site, Shop SPPL, to initially contribute 5 per cent share of the total sales and is expected to go up 15 per cent.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, told businessline, “We have invested substantially in setting up the back-end infrastructure. Our D2C website will be able to service 19,000 pincodes. This is being done by leveraging our 28 warehouses, which are located across the country. We also have inked agreements with logistics partnerships to offer seamless shopping expierence to consumers through our D2C site.”

The company now sells a range of products including televisions, washing machines, air-coolers and air-conditioners. It is the brand licensee of five global brands including Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt, Westinghouse and White-Westinghouse in various categories.

The company has had a strong presence across the e-commerce marketplaces.

Direct buying

“ We are relying on our learnings that we have gained from our presence in the ecommerce marketplaces years. One of the key reasons we have set up our own D2C site is to tackle challenges of supply chain fatigue which sometimes leads to stock-out situations. Also we have been getting a lot of enquiries for bulk and corporate orders. Some consumers also feel more comfortable buying directly from the brand and prefer using the D2C site,” Marwah explained. He added that the company has in the past seen 5-7 per cent opportunity sales loss which can sometimes go up to 15 per cent due to various factors.

“We believe initially we garner nearly 5 per cent of the sales from the D2C site and its share can grow upto 15 per cent. It will serve as a one-stop shop for all the brands and products,” Marwah added.

The company had been running a pilot for the past few months. “ We have seen good traction for our D2C website. In the future, we may also look at setting up our expierence or demo stores based on consumer feedback,” he added.