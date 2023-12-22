In 2023, e-commerce marketplace unicorn Meesho facilitated transactions for 14 crore customers; nearly 80 per cent of the orders came from tier-2 markets, including cities like Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal.

Moreover, the platform announced turning profitable in July and claims to continue remaining profitable and cash flow positive. According to data.ai , the start-up was the No.1 shopping app in India, recording an impressive 14.5 crore app downloads in 2023. Additionally, each user spent a whopping 449 minutes on the app shopping for their favourite items across a diverse array of offerings, the unicorn said.

Sellers data

Nearly 10,000 sellers became crorepatis, and 1,30,000 became lakhpatis in 2023. 60 per cent of these sellers come from small towns like Avinashi, Bharuch, Fiazabad, and Silchar. Further, around 75,000 sellers achieved double-digit growth on the platform, while more than 20,000 sellers witnessed a 10x surge in their businesses, the company said.

Additionally, the platform also added around 25,000 non-GST sellers in 2 months. These sellers have added over 1 lakh unique product listings to the platform.

Shopping trends

Home improvement trends are on the rise, with home decor growing by 60 per cent y-o-y. From Bhagalpur to Shahdol, Indian shoppers are embracing festive decor. Over 25,000 smartwatches are sold daily, indicating a shift from traditional watches. Cities like Chittoor and Satara lead in smartwatch adoption.

Fitness equipment demand rose by 55 per cent, with cities like Chandpur and Ratnagiri ordering dumbbells, yoga mats, and more. Meanwhile, Sundays continue to be the preferred shopping day for Indian shoppers, with a peak time observed from 7 am to 3 am.