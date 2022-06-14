Mensa Brands acquires wearables brand Pebble

Mensa Brands, a roll up e-commerce startup has entered the smart wearable segment by acquiring Pebble, a wearables brand.

This collaboration will strengthen Pebble’s online footprint and amplify its marketing and branding efforts to become a household digital brand.

Ananth Narayanan, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mensa Brands said, “In the fast-growing smart wearables segment, we believe Pebble stands apart as it perfectly combines fashion with cutting-edge technology. Our collaboration with Pebble is set to write the next chapter in the brand’s journey, one which will take it to wider audiences and geographies, scaling its business exponentially in the process.”

Komal Agarwal, Co-founder of Pebble said, “while maintaining our commitment to innovative design and affordable prices, Mensa brands will provide us with the technological innovations and digital brand building capabilities to disrupt the global smart wearable market.”

Pebble is a lifestyle electronics brand that emphasises user-friendly product design. It offers audio products, fitness wearables, and charging solutions with designs and innovative technology to enhance the user experience.

Mensa builds digital-first brands from India by partnering with the entrepreneurs, investing into the business, and bringing the team’s expertise and technology to scale the brands.