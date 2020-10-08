Mercedes-Benz launches electric SUV EQC at ₹99.3 lakh

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched EQC, an electric SUV priced at ₹99.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
The price is an introductory offer for the first 50 customers, and includes a AC wall box charger, home electrical charger, five-year unlimited on-road assistance, five-year comprehensive service package, five-year unlimited kilometres extended warranty and eight years/1,60,000 km battery cover, the company said.
The EQC ecosystem promises to take care of the entire customer journey comprising ordering the car online or offline through a showroom, finance packages, service and charging support across Mercedes-Benz India’s network of 100 outlets in 48 cities, an industry-first battery cover and a bunch of best-in-class service packages, it added.
“EQC is one of the most anticipated cars in the luxury space and we are glad to pioneer a new segment in India, that of the luxury EV. The EQC meets all criteria of today’s tech savvy customers as it combines effortlessly design, functionality, technology and luxury together in a unique package,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
The EQC will be rolled out from 13 locations across six cities in the initial phase. “In all such locations, we have exclusive EQC display areas along with dedicated EQC teams who will take care of all the sales and customer service requirements of an EQC customer,” Schwenk said.
The vehicle that weighs 2.5 tonnes gives a range of 445-471 km and can do 0-100 in just 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 180km/h. The EQC gives an output of 300 kW (408 hp) with peak torque of 760 Nm with the lithium-ion battery (weighing 652 kg) with energy content of 80 kWh, the company added.
