Meta and FICCI partner to empower 5 lakh women-led SMBs

Meta on Friday announced that it will support 5 lakh women-led small businesses across India under its #SheMeansBusiness program in partnership with FICCI’s ‘ Empowering the Greater 50% ’ .

The announcement was made during Meta’s inaugural National Women Entrepreneurship Summit to encourage industry dialogue and steps to support the MSMEs across sectors.

Working with FICCI, Meta will be addressing this barrier to access right digital tools and resources by offering easy access to tools, programmes and resources by Meta to women entrepreneurs in India.

Meta will be extending three of its initiatives: Facebook Business Coach wherein women will be trained through an educational chatbot tool on WhatsApp; Grow your Business Hub to provide necessary information, tools and resources to MSMEs; and Commerce Partners Programme to help businesses go digital and D2C using technology.

Ajit Mohan, Vice-President and Managing Director, Facebook India (Meta) said, “The pandemic has been an economic crisis for small businesses across the world. Women led businesses have been particularly affected due to lack of resources. We’ve seen that when supported with access to the right tools and resources, these women led businesses turn out to be more economically resilient.”

He added, “To help women led businesses of India, we are partnering with FICCI to enable five lakh women at grassroot levels with appropriate digital tools and resources. This is a part of our commitment to enable one crore small businesses over the next three years via our Centre for Fuelling India’s New Economy (C-FINE) at our new office in Gurgaon.”

Narayan Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said, “While digital adoption through social media platforms has led many businesses to grow and succeed, for a tangible inclusive economic development of the country, we need to support women owned businesses by creating an ecosystem which offers opportunities. We are hopeful that Meta’s pledge to support 5 lakh women owned businesses will create a supportive ecosystem for women and inspire them to become contributors to the overall development of the country.”