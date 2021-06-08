Michelin to hike tyre prices in India from June 18

French tyre major Michelin has announced that it will increase its tyre prices in India, Africa and the Middle East region.

The company will increase its tyre prices by up to 6 per cent on passenger cars, light truck and motorcycle replacement tyres. For both on- and off-road commercial tyres, it will increase prices by up to 8 per cent due to an increase in raw material cost, global transportation cost and prevailing market dynamics, it said in a statement.

For all Michelin Group brands

This price hike will be effective from June 18 in India and July 1 for the Middle East region and is applicable to all Michelin Group brands.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented to dealers, fleets, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by June first week, it said.

The company caters to passenger cars, trucks, buses, two-wheelers and off the road vehicles in India.