Mindtree looking to buy companies with revenues of $50-100 million

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 24, 2021 Published on January 24, 2021

Venu Lambu, ED and President, Global Markets

Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree is looking at acquiring companies with revenues of $50 million to $100 million, which will enhance its digital capabilities.

“If we see a strategic fit in areas that enhance our digital capabilities, we are absolutely open for acquisition — and that is one of our strategic priorities as well,” Mindtree Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Venu Lambu, told BusinessLine.

Lambu said the boundaries between what is digital and non-digital are getting blurred. That said, if you look at the company’s composition of data, cloud and customer success, digital is a significant part of its revenue — in fact more than 50 per cent is all about digital.

Mindtree Ltd
